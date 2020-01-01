Latest in Gear

Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Elon Musk warns that Tesla's 'Battery Day' tech is two years away

Tesla's battery innovations won't reach 'high-volume' production until 2022.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
35m ago
Comments
49 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

January 20, 2019 - Altamonte Springs, Florida, United States - A Tesla electric car is seen parked at a charging station in Altamonte Springs, Florida on January 20, 2019. Tesla has raised prices at its Supercharger stations, and will now set prices according to local demand and power rates. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Tesla “battery day” presentation is almost here, set to take place tomorrow after being rescheduled from April due to the coronavirus pandemic. But with just hours to go until the company reveals something — the expectation is that it has developed at least one new type of battery cell that could help it stay ahead of growing EV competition — Elon Musk has some news.

According to Musk, “what we announce will not reach serious high-volume production until 2022,” and this will have implications for its Semi, Cybertruck and Roadster. He also went on to say that the company plans to increase battery cell purchases from partners like Panasonic and LG, but indicating the company will take action to avoid shortages in the future, a possible hint to ward getting into cell manufacturing itself. We’ll find out exactly what that means when the presentation occurs tomorrow, with the Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Battery Day event scheduled to start at 4:30PM ET / 1:30PM PT.

In this article: Elon Musk, Tesla, Battery Day, Tesla Roadster, Tesla Semi, EV, Electric vehicle, cybertruck, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
49 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft’s Bethesda deal: Great for Game Pass, troubling for exclusives

Microsoft’s Bethesda deal: Great for Game Pass, troubling for exclusives

View
Microsoft is buying Bethesda, id, Arkane and more studios

Microsoft is buying Bethesda, id, Arkane and more studios

View
Elon Musk warns that Tesla's 'Battery Day' tech is two years away

Elon Musk warns that Tesla's 'Battery Day' tech is two years away

View
The Xbox's redesigned Microsoft Store is now available to all

The Xbox's redesigned Microsoft Store is now available to all

View
iFixit's Apple Watch Series 6 teardown discovers larger capacity batteries

iFixit's Apple Watch Series 6 teardown discovers larger capacity batteries

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr