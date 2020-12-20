Tesla uses three free months of 'Full Self-Driving' to push year-end sales

The “Full Self-Driving” system that Tesla sells as a $10,000 option isn’t available in subscription form yet, but the car company is already using that idea to boost sales. Reported earlier by Electrek and confirmed in a tweet by Elon Musk, “All Tesla cars delivered in the final three days of the year will get three months of the Full Self-Driving option for free.”
Absolutely. We will release FSD subscription early next year.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2020
For buyers going all-in at purchase, the option is like about more advanced capabilities that may come in the future, but with just three months new Tesla owners can use the features currently available: