Tesla is narrowing the time frame for the Full Self-Driving subscription rollout. Elon Musk told Twitter followers that the pay-per-month package is now due to arrive “early next year.” In theory, you could add the autonomous (currently semi-autonomous) features without a steep up-front cost in a matter of months.

You might not want to plan your schedule around that timetable. Tesla previously hoped to offer a Full Self-Driving subscription by the end of 2020, and that’s clearly not happening.