Tesla has won the EV charging wars

Stellantis, the last major automaker not already on board, has added support for the NACS connector.

Stellantis is the latest manufacturer to commit to using Tesla’s NACS (North American Charging Standard). The company was the last remaining holdout among major automakers, meaning the NACS is becoming a true common standard.

According to a press release, electric vehicles from Stellantis brands (which include Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Ram, Jeep and Alfa Romeo) will start using the NACS connector in select models next year. The automaker will also offer an adaptor for existing vehicles, meaning drivers will be able to charge using either NACS or Combined Charging System (CCS) ports.

Stellantis says its embrace of the NACS builds on its commitment with six other automakers to build a network of more than 30,000 fast charging points on highways and in urban areas in North America by 2030. These stations will support NACS and CCS.

The automaker has joined the likes of Volkswagen, GM, Volvo, Polestar, Mercedes, Honda, BMW and Lucid in supporting the NACS. EV charging network operators ChargePoint and Electrify America also pledged to adopt the NACS after Tesla open sourced the connector in late 2022.