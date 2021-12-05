Tesla made a $50 'Cyberwhistle' and it's already sold out

As he showed with the Flamethrower, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a knack for selling weird gadgets that often have little to do with the company's main business. The latest example is a $50 "Cyberwhistle," a collectible whistle in the form of Tesla's Cybertruck, and it's already sold out.

$50 is a lot for a whistle, though it is a nice-looking whistle that at least has some relation to Tesla — unlike the Boring Co.'s Not a Flamethrower. "Inspired by Cybertruck, the limited-edition Cyberwhistle is a premium collectible made from medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish. The whistle includes an integrated attachment feature for added versatility," the description states.

I imagine it takes a bit of time to design a truck-shaped whistle, so it's likely that Tesla has been planning to sell it for awhile as a temporary product — much like the $1,500 Tesla-branded surfboard. Musk might have seen the $19 Apple Cloth, though, and sensed a solid marketing angle. "Don't waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead," he tweeted.

It appears to have worked, as the Cyberwhistle sold out just hours after going on sale. It looks like Tesla will restock it at some point, though, according to the Tesla store description. As for the Cybertruck itself, Tesla supposedly has over a million reservations, but its release was quietly delayed to 2022.