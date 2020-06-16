Tesla Model S officially breaks the 400 mile EPA range barrier

Tesla has announced that its 2020 Model S Long-Range Plus is now EPA rated for 402 miles, cracking a significant psychological range barrier for electric vehicles. That’s an update from the EPA’s earlier 391 mile estimate and applies to “all Model S cars made since late Jan,” according to a Tweet from CEO Elon Musk. The 2020 version can now go nearly 20 percent farther than the last Model S, according to Tesla, thanks to improvements in the vehicle’s weight, wheel drag, drive unit efficiency and updated regenerative braking.
All Model S cars made since late Jan have 402 mile range. This is just making it official.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2020
To achieve those gains, Tesla borrowed technology developed from the more recent Model 3 and Model Y EVs. It managed to chop weight from the Model S by using newly developed standardized seats, along with lighter materials in the battery pack and drive units. Tesla also introduced “Tempest” aero wheels and low-rolling-resistance tires, both of which added a surprising two percent range. Improvements to the oil pump and motor gearboxes boosted it a further two percent.