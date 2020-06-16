Latest in Gear

Image credit: Tesla

Tesla Model S officially breaks the 400 mile EPA range barrier

Thanks to new efficiencies, it can go 20 percent farther than the 2019 model.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
50m ago
Comments
64 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Tesla Model S 400 mile EPA range
Tesla

Tesla has announced that its 2020 Model S Long-Range Plus is now EPA rated for 402 miles, cracking a significant psychological range barrier for electric vehicles. That’s an update from the EPA’s earlier 391 mile estimate and applies to “all Model S cars made since late Jan,” according to a Tweet from CEO Elon Musk. The 2020 version can now go nearly 20 percent farther than the last Model S, according to Tesla, thanks to improvements in the vehicle’s weight, wheel drag, drive unit efficiency and updated regenerative braking.

To achieve those gains, Tesla borrowed technology developed from the more recent Model 3 and Model Y EVs. It managed to chop weight from the Model S by using newly developed standardized seats, along with lighter materials in the battery pack and drive units. Tesla also introduced “Tempest” aero wheels and low-rolling-resistance tires, both of which added a surprising two percent range. Improvements to the oil pump and motor gearboxes boosted it a further two percent.

Finally, Tesla introduced a new regenerative braking feature called HOLD that “blends the motors’ regenerative braking with physical brakes to bring our cars to a stop by easing off the accelerator pedal,” Tesla said in a press release. That helps the system work at lower speeds and deceleration rates, sending more energy back to the battery pack.

In Tesla’s earnings call in April, CEO Elon Musk said that the 2020 Model S Long-Range Plus should already have had a 400 mile range. He added that the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) had messed up earlier tests by leaving the car door open and the keys in the car, costing the test vehicle two percent in range. While the EPA denied that claim, Musk responded in a tweet that “we have precise car logs that confirm it happened.” At the time, he added that the Model S would “easily” beat the 400 mile range once a retest was allowed. (Engadget has reached out to the EPA for comment.)

In any case, Tesla continues to develop a nearly insurmountable lead over the competition in the range wars. Moreover, it has done so without increasing battery pack sizes, theoretically making its EVs cheaper to produce. On top of that, Tesla announced that it has now deployed 17,000 Superchargers worldwide, including the latest V3 models on three continents that reduce charging times by 50 percent.

In this article: Automotive, Tesla, Model S, 400 mile range, EPA, EV, electric vehicle, regenerative braking, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
64 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Samsung reveals US pricing for its very curved gaming monitors

Samsung reveals US pricing for its very curved gaming monitors

View
T-Mobile outage finally ends after more than twelve hours (updated)

T-Mobile outage finally ends after more than twelve hours (updated)

View
SpaceX has a month to prove Starlink is worthy of rural broadband funding

SpaceX has a month to prove Starlink is worthy of rural broadband funding

View
HTC's first 5G smartphone is the mid-range U20

HTC's first 5G smartphone is the mid-range U20

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr