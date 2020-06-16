Tesla Model S officially breaks the 400 mile EPA range barrier

Finally, Tesla introduced a new regenerative braking feature called HOLD that “blends the motors’ regenerative braking with physical brakes to bring our cars to a stop by easing off the accelerator pedal,” Tesla said in a press release. That helps the system work at lower speeds and deceleration rates, sending more energy back to the battery pack.

In Tesla’s earnings call in April, CEO Elon Musk said that the 2020 Model S Long-Range Plus should already have had a 400 mile range. He added that the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) had messed up earlier tests by leaving the car door open and the keys in the car, costing the test vehicle two percent in range. While the EPA denied that claim, Musk responded in a tweet that “we have precise car logs that confirm it happened.” At the time, he added that the Model S would “easily” beat the 400 mile range once a retest was allowed. (Engadget has reached out to the EPA for comment.)

In any case, Tesla continues to develop a nearly insurmountable lead over the competition in the range wars. Moreover, it has done so without increasing battery pack sizes, theoretically making its EVs cheaper to produce. On top of that, Tesla announced that it has now deployed 17,000 Superchargers worldwide, including the latest V3 models on three continents that reduce charging times by 50 percent.