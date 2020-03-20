Latest in Gear

Image credit: y_carfan via Getty Images

Tesla now offers a tow hitch for the Model Y

The new ride can pull 3,500 pounds.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
10m ago
Comments
6 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Minsk, Belarus - March 20, 2020: Tesla Model 3 Performance drives on a highway. It has dual motor all-wheel drive, total output is 451 hp. Model 3 is the world's best-selling plug-in electric vehicle.
y_carfan via Getty Images

The Model Y crossover EV has only been out for delivery since mid-March, although global events will clearly hamper its rollout for the foreseeable. While everyone’s stuck indoors, however, the company has added new build-to-order options for the whip, including a tow hook and a roof rack. Electrek spotted the addition of both features, the former of which will set you back $1,000.

Now that the tow hitch is available, we know that the Model Y can lug 3,500 pounds, a significant upgrade on the Model 3’s tow hitch -- even if that option is only available in Europe. The other addition is, of course, a roof rack, priced at $450, same as it costs to glom one onto the top of a Model 3. The report adds that if you’ve ordered a Model Y and want the additional tow hitch, you can add one by editing your design online

In this article: Tesla, Model Y, Tow Hitch, Roof Rack, Cargo, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
6 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' is a gamble that paid off

'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' is a gamble that paid off

View
Rain may soon be an effective source of renewable energy

Rain may soon be an effective source of renewable energy

View
NASA wants your miniature science payload designs for Moon rovers

NASA wants your miniature science payload designs for Moon rovers

View
Apple makes some of its originals available for free

Apple makes some of its originals available for free

View
What’s good about Amazon’s Fire TV Stick?

What’s good about Amazon’s Fire TV Stick?

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr