NHTSA wants Tesla to recall 158,000 Tegra 3-equipped vehicles

Years ago, Tesla touted that the large touchscreens in its electric vehicles were powered by an NVIDIA Tegra 3 chipset. However, as configured in certain cars, the infotainment setup has a known issue that causes the 8GB eMMC NAND flash memory device to wear out after it has been overwritten too many times, and when that happens the touchscreen goes blank.

After many owners experienced the problem, Tesla eventually launched a “Warranty Adjustment Program” late last year that covered repairs if the problem occurred within eight years or 100,000 miles from when the vehicle was first delivered, and would pay back owners who had already paid for a repair. The vehicles affected are the 2012-2018 Tesla Model S and 2016-2018 Model X.