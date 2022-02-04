Tesla's deliveries increased despite supply shortages and plant closures

It was an "exceptionally difficult quarter," according to Elon Musk.
Igor Bonifacic
04.02.22
@igorbonifacic

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
April 2nd, 2022
In this article: news, gear, Elon Musk, Tesla, EV, Model Y, transportation, Model 3, Gigafactory
GRUENHEIDE, GERMANY - MARCH 25: In this aerial view newly completed Tesla Model Y electric cars stand at the new Tesla Gigafactory electric car manufacturing plant on March 25, 2022 near Gruenheide, Germany. The new plant, officially called the Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, officially opened on March 22 with an event with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The new plant is producing the Model Y as well as electric car batteries. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Sean Gallup via Getty Images

Tesla delivered 310,048 vehicles over the first three months of 2022, the automaker announced on Saturday. “This was an exceptionally difficult quarter due to supply chain interruptions and China Zero-Covid policy,” Musk said on Twitter shortly after Tesla shared the news.

Last month saw the company suspend production at its Shanghai Gigafactory, its largest manufacturing facility, twice. Despite those hiccups, the 310,048 vehicles Tesla delivered in Q1 represent a 68 percent year-on-year increase from Q1 2021 when the company shipped approximately 184,400 cars. According to Tesla, the Model 3 and Model Y made up the majority of its deliveries in Q1 2022, with 295,324 of those cars making their way to consumers since the start of the year. Over the same time frame, the company produced 305,407 vehicles, a not insignificant feat when you consider the supply chain issues that have affected Tesla and many other automakers.  

Q1 also saw Tesla begin shipping vehicles from its $5.5 billion Gigafactory in Grenheide, Germany. The company plans to eventually produce 500,000 cars per year from the plant.

