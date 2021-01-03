Watch Tesla's Full Self-Driving travel from SF to LA with (almost) no help

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving might still be in beta, but that isn’t stopping early adopters from using it for autonomous trips... well, almost. As Teslarati describes, Tesla enthusiast Whole Mars Catalog has posted a video showing their FSD-equipped Model 3 completing a trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles with virtually no interventions. The lone exception was just after crossing into LA, when the driver took the reins to avoid large debris on the road.
This appears to be the first known, recorded instance of Full Self-Driving completing this trip without input, Whole Mars Catalog said.