Tesla reportedly stops offering its seven-day return policy

You won't find mention of the policy on the company's website anymore.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
11m ago
Tesla Model 3
Engadget

Tesla has stopped offering its seven-day, no questions asked return policy, according to Electrek. The company reportedly put an end to the offer last night. Visiting the webpage the automaker had dedicated to the policy now redirects to Tesla’s homepage.

Provided there was no damage to the vehicle you bought and it had fewer than 1,000 miles on its odometer, the policy allowed you to return your purchase to the company for a full refund. As Electrek notes, Tesla and CEO Elon Musk frequently used the offer as a marketing tool. “This return policy is intended to give you confidence in your purchase of a Tesla vehicle, and so is in addition to any other rights you may have under applicable law,” the company said in the support page it took offline. Electrek reports those who want to return their Tesla car will now be put in touch with the company’s service department.    

It’s unclear why Tesla decided to put an end to the program. The company doesn’t employ a public relations department to field comment requests from the media. A recent reliability report published by JD Power may provide some insight. While Tesla didn’t officially take part in the survey, JD Power collected enough data to give the automaker’s cars a reliability score. The firm found that Tesla vehicles rank among the worst for reliability in the US. It also found that Tesla owners reported more problems with their cars in the first 90 days of ownership than any other brand.

In this article: transportation, Tesla, ev, Electric vehicle, news, gear
