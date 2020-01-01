Tesla reportedly stops offering its seven-day return policy

Tesla has stopped offering its seven-day, no questions asked return policy, according to Electrek. The company reportedly put an end to the offer last night. Visiting the webpage the automaker had dedicated to the policy now redirects to Tesla’s homepage.

Can order online in 2 mins for home delivery & return in 7 days for full refund https://t.co/46TXqRrsdr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 24, 2019

Provided there was no damage to the vehicle you bought and it had fewer than 1,000 miles on its odometer, the policy allowed you to return your purchase to the company for a full refund. As Electrek notes, Tesla and CEO Elon Musk frequently used the offer as a marketing tool. “This return policy is intended to give you confidence in your purchase of a Tesla vehicle, and so is in addition to any other rights you may have under applicable law,” the company said in the support page it took offline. Electrek reports those who want to return their Tesla car will now be put in touch with the company’s service department.