Tesla’s Texas Gigafactory made its 10,000th Model Y SUV

Tesla has crossed another significant manufacturing milestone. As caught by Electrek , the automaker shared on Saturday that its Texas Gigafactory recently produced its ten thousandth Model Y SUV . The achievement could be good news for those hoping to buy a Cybertruck next year. Tesla plans to build the pickup truck primarily in Texas. The automaker initially expected to begin volume production in 2021 but then delayed the Cybertruck to 2022 and then 2023 .

According to multiple reports , one of the reasons Tesla’s next EV hasn’t arrived yet is due to a bottleneck related to the company’s next-generation 4680 battery cells . In 2020, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the technology would lead to electric vehicles that cost less than cars with combustion engines. At that point, however, Tesla and battery partner Panasonic had yet to produce the cells at scale, and it was only this past June that they looked ready for a production surge .