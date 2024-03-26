Tesla will reportedly take customers on a test drive to show off its Full Self-Driving tech

If you're in North America, a Tesla staff member will show you how the automaker's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology works before you can take your car home, according to Bloomberg. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reportedly issued a memo that requires Tesla stores in the region to install and activate its latest Full Self-Driving software and then take customers on a short test ride before handing over a vehicle. He added that "almost no one actually realizes how well (supervised) FSD actually works" and that he's making the demonstration a "hard requirement," even though he knows it will slow down delivery.

FSD Beta 12.3.1 preinstalled on compatible new cars 😮 pic.twitter.com/nF8tSm5xgP — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) March 25, 2024

To enjoy Tesla's FSD technology, you'd have to pay $12,000 to unlock it on top of what you paid for the car itself. It comes with all of the company's Autopilot features, as well as the ability to use autosteer on city streets and to activate your vehicle's capability to identify stop signs and traffic lights so it can automatically slow your vehicle to stop on approach. Still, $12,000 is a big chunk of money. If you're on the fence about shelling out that much, Tesla might be hoping that the demonstration could give you the push needed to make you say yes.

Tesla has been the subject of criticism and formal investigations over the years due to its Autopilot and FSD technologies. In 2022, the California DMV filed a complaint against the company for using advertising language that makes it seem like its vehicles are capable of full autonomous driving that doesn't require the supervision of a human driver. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigated dozens of Tesla crashes where Autopilot or FSD were involved, including collisions with emergency vehicles. Following in the footsteps of the NHTSA, the Department of Justice also started looking into Tesla's Autopilot and FSD features