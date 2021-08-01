7-time 'Tetris' world champ Jonas Neubauer passes away

Jonas Neubauer, which Vice once called the “greatest Tetris player in the world,” has passed away. His camp has announced his passing from a “sudden medical emergency” on January 4th through his Twitter account, promising more details when they become available. Neubauer helped popularize Tetris as an esport and won the Classic Tetris World Championship seven times, including its inaugural year back in 2010. He also placed second twice in the 10 years since the tournament was launched.

The official Tetris account called him “ one of the greatest classic Tetris players of all time in skill, spirit and kindness.”