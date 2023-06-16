Texas AG subpoenas Pfizer to release Meta ad records

The office of Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton has requested that Pfizer and several other companies turn over advertising data tied to the social media giant Meta. The lawsuit was filed after consumer data privacy concerns were raised by the state in its latest legal battle with Meta, according to a report by Law360. The Texas Attorney General claims that millions of Texas residents have had their private biometric data misappropriated over the past ten years.

The order requires the vaccine maker to share any records it holds regarding Meta’s use of facial recognition technology over claims that the company was collecting biometric data from Facebook users without their consent. This decree over Pfizer’s records follows a February 2022 filing against Meta by the Texas Attorney General that claimed “Facebook knowingly captured biometric information for its own commercial benefit” in order to “train and improve” its in-house facial recognition technology powered by AI. The Texas lawsuit cites Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerburg’s commentary that photo tagging is “more important than every other [Facebook] feature put together” as evidence in their case against the company under a section that highlights its allegations against the company. The February 2022 petition against Meta over data privacy concerns came shortly after Facebook decided to discontinue its face recognition systems in 2021. Meta said its move to cut back on its facial recognition tech development was necessary because of the lack of regulator guidelines.