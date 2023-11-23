The 7 best Black Friday streaming deals for 2023

Hulu's Black Friday deal can save you 85 percent over the course of a year. Right now you can get 12 months of the ad-supported plan for just $12 for the year. Hulu (With Ads) typically goes for $8 per month or $80 per year, making this deal an 85 percent discount. The deal is open to new subscribers and former members who canceled their plan at least a month ago.

Existing and new users can also get the Starz premium add-on for 99 cents per month for the next six months. Both promotions are live now and will run through November 28.