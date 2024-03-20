The Amazon Echo Buds are down to a record-low $35 for the Big Spring Sale

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is in full swing, and one of our favorite affordable pairs of wireless earbuds is even cheaper because of it. The 2023 Echo Buds are down to $35 in this Amazon deal, which is their lowest price yet. These Echo Buds have a lot of improvements over the previous model, and we like them for their detailed and balanced sound profile, built-in Alexa support and five hours of battery life. It's also worth noting that this deal is available to anyone. Unlike Prime Day, this sale event isn't as heavy on Prime-exclusive discounts.

The third-generation Echo Buds were redesigned to lose the silicone tips and adopt a more AirPods-like form factor. This leads to a more open design that makes it easier to listen to music, podcasts or audiobooks without blocking out your environment. Despite the buds themselves being longer than previous models, their USB-C charging case remains pleasingly compact.

The buds support multipoint connectivity, so you can seamlessly switch them between host devices. Setup takes place in the Alexa app, where you can view the battery life of each earbud and their charging case. You can also control their EQ, SideTone (how much of your voice you hear during calls) and VIP Filter settings in the app. It even has a Find My tool to help you locate them if you ever lose them.

None of that would matter if the Echo Buds sounded terrible, but we were impressed with what they offer for their price point. After testing them, Engadget’s Billy Steele wrote, “Softer and acoustic genres like bluegrass, folk and lighter country sound great, with the warm strums of Zach Bryan’s guitars and vocals on American Heartbreak cutting through the mix.” He found the Echo Buds’ tuning to be generally well-balanced across genres.

