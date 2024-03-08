The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is back down to $40, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals

The Marshall Middleton Bluetooth speaker is down to $236 at Amazon. That's a 21 percent discount and even beats the previous low of $260 it hit last December. B&H Photo is also selling it at a discount, but at $250, it's not a steep as Amazon's savings.

The Middleton made our list of the best bluetooth speakers because it combines good sound quality with a IP67 rating. It's dust-tight and can survive a dip in a meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

This is Marshall's flagship Bluetooth speaker — and the company's largest portable with a waterproof rating. It has a 20-hour run time and puts out sound forom two 15-watt woofers, two 10-watt tweeters and a pair of passive radiators. It also supports Stack Mode which lets you pair up with another Middleton, the smaller Willen or the Emberton II speaker, which is also named in our guide and is also on sale. It's 21 percent off and down to $134.