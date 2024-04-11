The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is only $40 right now

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device is on sale for $40. That’s a record low for Amazon’s top-of-the-line streaming stick, which usually costs $60.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max plugs into your TV’s HDMI port to access all the top streaming services, including (among many others) Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Max, Apple TV+ and, of course, Amazon’s Prime Video.

The streaming stick has a 2GHz quad-core processor to help make navigation zippy and smooth. The device’s 16GB of storage is double that of Amazon’s cheaper models so that you can download plenty of apps and offline content without worries.

The 4K Max supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio for a dynamic viewing experience and more immersive audio (with compatible TVs and speakers). It also supports Wi-Fi 6E for smoother streaming with fewer hiccups if your router also supports it.

It includes Amazon’s latest Alexa Voice Remote. The accessory has four pre-programmed shortcut buttons (for apps like Netflix and Prime Video). It supports Alexa, so you can use it to control the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and other Alexa-compatible smart home devices from your couch.

If you’d prefer to save money over having Amazon’s highest-end model, the Fire TV Stick Lite is also on sale. It’s Engadget’s pick for the best budget streaming stick. The device doesn’t support 4K, so this is only a good option if your television’s resolution is 1080p or lower. (However, it does support HDR.) Usually $30, you can get the entry-level model today for $20.

For those who want an upgraded audio setup, the Fire TV Soundbar is $20 off. It supports virtual surround sound with DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio. It hooks up to your TV’s HDMI port and only takes up 24 inches (with a 2.5-inch height) on your entertainment center. The device works with anything connected to your TV, not only the devices in Amazon’s streaming devices. As an alternative, you can connect it to other devices via Bluetooth. Typically $120, the Fire TV Soundbar is available today for $100.

