The Apple AirPods Pro are back on sale for $190

If you've been looking to pick up a set of Apple's AirPods Pros, today might be a good day to pounce. The latest version of the noise-canceling wireless earphones, which arrived last September and includes a USB-C charging case, is back down to $190 at Amazon and Best Buy. We've seen this discount several times over the last few months, but it still comes within a dollar of the lowest price we've tracked. For reference, Apple sells the pair for $249, though it's regularly available for less at third-party retailers. Note that this offer may be available for Thursday only, as Best Buy lists it as a 24-hour "Deal of the Day" and Amazon is likely price-matching.

We gave the second-generation AirPods Pro a score of 88 back in September 2022. That review applied to the model with a Lightning charging case; this USB-C model is virtually identical, only it has slightly better dust resistance and technically supports lossless audio with Apple's Vision Pro headset. Otherwise, it continues to offer effective active noise cancellation (ANC), a stellar ambient sound mode and pleasantly warm sound with slightly elevated bass. Its biggest perk, though, is still how well it works with other Apple devices. With those, you get a simpler pairing process, faster device switching, an adaptive EQ, hands-free access to Siri, automatic ear detection, Find My tracking and spatial audio support. The pair's settings menu and battery life indicator are baked into iOS as well.

All of that makes the AirPods Pro the "best for iOS" pick in our wireless earbuds buying guide, but you need to an iPhone to get the most out of them. Even then, their six-ish hour battery life is just OK, their call quality could be better and their touch controls may take some getting used to. The Beats Fit Pro offers a mostly similar feature set in a more workout-friendly design, while Sony's WF-1000XM5s remain our favorite wireless earbuds overall. It's also worth noting that Apple may release new AirPods later this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, while those who just need the USB-C case can buy that separately. Still, if you're a dedicated Apple user who needs new earbuds today, this is a solid deal.

