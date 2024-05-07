The Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds are on sale for $160 right now

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Beats might have some new audio gear to blab about, but its older models are nothing to sniff at, especially when you can score solid deals on them. Take, for instance, the Beats Fit Pro . Those true wireless earbuds have dropped by $40 to $160 . That matches the Black Friday price and it's just $10 more than the all-time low.

The Beats Fit Pro are our pick for the best workout headphones as well as our top choice for headphones for running . They're rated for IPX4 water resistance, which is always welcome to have while you're working up a sweat. They're comfortable to wear and have solid battery life (six hours plus an extra 21 hours from the charging case).

None of that would matter if the Beats Fit Pro sounded terrible, but they deliver great sound quality with the help of Adaptive EQ. Spatial audio is always a nice feature to have, while the active noise cancellation and transparency modes are solid. Multipoint connectivity is a plus too.

On the downside, we thought that the charging case felt cheap with a poor build quality. We also found it too easy to accidentally press the onboard controls. Still, if you're looking for a pair of earbuds for your workouts, you can't get much better than the Beats Fit Pro right now.

Elsewhere, the Beats Studio Pro are also on sale. At $180, they're effectively half off and just $10 more than the record low of $170.

