Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The best Amazon Prime Day camera deals on Sony, Canon, GoPro, Panasonic and more
Get GoPro's Hero 12 Black for $300 and grab the Sony A7 III at an all-time low of $1,298.
Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here and as usual, it's a great time to buy mirrorless, action and compact cameras. If you're a vlogger, photographer or other type of creator and have been holding off for a sale, now is absolutely the time to buy.
We're seeing discounts from most of the major brands, including Canon, Sony, Nikon and Panasonic, along with GoPro and DJI. If it's a gift you're looking for, many deals are priced well under $500, and some premium cameras like Canon's EOS R5 have steep discounts of $900 and more. You can see the full lineup of our recommendations in our camera guide.
Best Prime Day camera deals: Engadget top picks
GoPro HERO12 Black - Waterproof Action Camera$299$400Save $101
Canon EOS R100 RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 is STM Lens Kit$399$499Save $100
Sony a7 III ILCE7M3/B Full-Frame Mirrorless Interchangeable-Lens Camera$1,298$1,800Save $502
Canon EOS R5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera (Body Only)$2,899$3,899Save $1,000
Best Prime Day deals: Action cams and compacts
GoPro’s Hero 12 Black is a relatively mild update over the Hero 11, but at this price it’s easy to recommend. It can record videos at up to 5.3K at 60fps in 10-bit color and capture that uses the entire sensor. The battery lasts around 10-15 percent longer than before, and it has a new quarter-inch tripod mount. The Hero 12 still has the best digital stabilization (aka Hypersmooth) of any action camera, a full-color front screen and the best image quality, overall, of any cam in its class.
DJI's Action 4 action camera has a much larger sensor than the GoPro Hero 12 1/1.3 compared to 1/19), though less resolution at 4K 120p than its rival. It comes with a 1.4-inch 320x320 front screen and 2.25-inch 360x640 rear display, both bright enough to use on sunny days. It also offers DJI's Rocksteady 3.0+ stabilization that smooths out jolts well, though not as well as the GoPro Hero 12. With this deal, you can get it in a kit with three batteries for just $40 more than the bare camera.
Sony's latest compact vlogging camera is the . Based on the RX100 V, it has a 1-inch 20.1-megapixel sensor and fixed 20mm f/2 prime lens. It also offers a lightweight body, built-in high-quality microphone (plus a microphone port), flip-out display, best-in-class autofocus and excellent image quality.
The 20-megapixel ZV-1 II is Sony’s first RX100-series is a compact camera designed for vlogging. It does that job well thanks to a lightweight body, built-in high-quality microphone, flip-out display, 4K 30p video, best-in-class autofocus and excellent image quality. The 18-50mm f/1.8-4.0 lens is sharp and wider than on the ZV-1, so it’s better for vlogging. One very nice feature is the built-in ND filter, but it does lack optical image stabilization and a headphone port.
Best Prime Day deals: Mirrorless cameras
Canon's EOS R100 is the only modern mirrorless camera you can get with a kit lens for under $500. It comes with a 24-megagpixel APS-C sensor that delivers great picture quality with Canon's pleasing skin tones. Though it's not the quickest camera in the world, it's very compact and weighs just 356 grams.
Sony’s 24.2-megapixel A7 III is still a great camera after all these years. You can fire bursts at 10 fps, capture sharp images with excellent dynamic range day or night and autofocus accurately on fast-moving subjects or portraits. It captures sharp 4K video, albeit without log or 8-bit resolution. Priced at $1,298, it's a great full-frame option.
Though it's been superceded by the Z6 III, the is a solid buy at this price. On top of solid video specs and great handling, it actually offers better image quality than the Z6 III.
Content creators should take a hard look at Panasonic’s full-frame S5 II. It’s the company’s first camera with hybrid phase-detect AF designed to make focus "wobble" and other issues a thing of the past. You can shoot sharp 4K 30p video downsampled from the full sensor width, or 4K 60p from an APS-C cropped size, all in 10-bit color. You also get a flip-out screen for vlogging and updated five-axis in-body stabilization that’s the best in the industry.
Canon's powerful R5 hybrid mirrorless camera is about to be replaced by the R5 II, but that means big savings of $1,000 can be found on the original. It still offers 8K video at up to 30 fps, or 4K 120p with a crop. And that 45-megapixel sensor makes it a fantastic camera for everything from landscapes to sports to wildlife. It does suffer from overheating issues at 8K and some 4K modes, but the latest firmware updates make those less severe.
Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.