The best Amazon Prime Day camera deals on Sony, Canon, GoPro, Panasonic and more

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here and as usual, it's a great time to buy mirrorless, action and compact cameras. If you're a vlogger, photographer or other type of creator and have been holding off for a sale, now is absolutely the time to buy.

We're seeing discounts from most of the major brands, including Canon, Sony, Nikon and Panasonic, along with GoPro and DJI. If it's a gift you're looking for, many deals are priced well under $500, and some premium cameras like Canon's EOS R5 have steep discounts of $900 and more. You can see the full lineup of our recommendations in our camera guide.

Best Prime Day camera deals: Engadget top picks

GoPro HERO12 Black - Waterproof Action Camera $299 $400 Save $101 See at Amazon

Canon EOS R100 RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 is STM Lens Kit $399 $499 Save $100 See at Amazon

Sony a7 III ILCE7M3/B Full-Frame Mirrorless Interchangeable-Lens Camera $1,298 $1,800 Save $502 See at Amazon

Canon EOS R5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera (Body Only) $2,899 $3,899 Save $1,000 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day deals: Action cams and compacts

GoPro GoPro HERO12 Black - Waterproof Action Camera $299 $400 Save $101 GoPro’s Hero 12 Black is a relatively mild update over the Hero 11, but at this price it’s easy to recommend. It can record videos at up to 5.3K at 60fps in 10-bit color and capture that uses the entire sensor. The battery lasts around 10-15 percent longer than before, and it has a new quarter-inch tripod mount. The Hero 12 still has the best digital stabilization (aka Hypersmooth) of any action camera, a full-color front screen and the best image quality, overall, of any cam in its class. $299 at Amazon

Best Prime Day deals: Mirrorless cameras

