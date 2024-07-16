The best Apple AirTag Prime Day deal we've seen discounts a four-pack to $75

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Prime Day deals have come for many of Apple's devices, including its smallest accessories. You can pick up a four-pack if AirTags for $75 right now, down from their usual $100 price tag. If you just want one of the Bluetooth trackers, you can pick up a single pack for $24 as part of the Prime Day Apple deals.

We've been seeing the price of the four-pack fluctuate over the past 48 hours — they've gone up and down from around $88 to $75 for the multi-pack, and in and out of stock. We recommend keeping an eye out on this today if you're keen on snagging a few AirTags for Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Apple's AirTags can pair with your iPhone or iPad and appear in the Find My app. The devices are about an inch and a quarter in length and width, with a battery that lasts about a year at a time. The device is also water and dust resistant, so you don't have to worry about it getting too gross if it's on your dog's collar, for instance.

Plus, newer iPhone models utilize ultra-wideband technology to give you detailed instructions when locating one. Unfortunately, you'll still need to get a holder if you want to attach an AirTag anywhere, but we have you covered with our guide to the best Apple AirTag accessories for 2024.

If you only need one or two AirTags, head over to the sale on individual ones. Right now, you can pick up one AirTag for $24, down from $29 — a 17 percent discount. This deal is also a record-low price, with you technically able to get three for less than the four-pack (though for another $3, it might be worth getting an extra one).

