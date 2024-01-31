The best Super Bowl 2024 TV deals we could find

The 77-inch Samsung S90C is on sale for $2,298 at Amazon ahead of Super Bowl 58. Best Buy, meanwhile, has it for a couple bucks more. This is within $50 of the TV's all-time low and $200 less than its going rate over the holidays. The 65-inch model is technically on sale for $1,598 as well, though we've seen that price for most of the last few months.

This is a premium 4K TV that has received near-universal praise for its QD-OLED panel, which delivers the high contrast and wide viewing angles expected from a good OLED TV but uses a layer of quantum dots to improve its color saturation and peak brightness. This means it should hold up better than most traditional OLED TVs when placed outside of a dark room. It's also a great option for gaming, as it has four HDMI 2.1 ports that support up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The main negative, as with all Samsung TVs, is that it doesn't support the popular Dolby Vision HDR format.