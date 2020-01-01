Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Pool via Getty Images

The Boring Company completes excavation of its Las Vegas tunnels

The loop transit system is on track to open in January 2021.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
47m ago
HAWTHORNE, CA - DECEMBER 18: A modified Tesla Model X electric vehicle enters a tunnel before an unveiling event for The Boring Company Hawthorne test tunnel December 18, 2018 in Hawthorne, California. On Tuesday night, The Boring Company will officially open the Hawthorne tunnel, a preview of Musk's larger vision to ease traffic in Los Angeles. (Photo by Robyn Beck-Pool/Getty Images)
Pool via Getty Images

Elon Musk’s Boring Company has finished excavating the second of two tunnels planned for the Las Vegas Convention Center’s underground loop transit system, according to The Verge. The city’s Convention Center (the LVCC) enlisted the company last year to develop the mile-long system, which could cost up to $52.5 million and is slated for completion in January 2021. It’ll be the Boring Company’s first foray into commercial transit.

The project — officially called the Convention Center Loop — will ferry people around underneath the venue via Tesla’s autonomous electric vehicles. It’s designed to move more than 4,000 people per hour across the facility, turning what is at least a 15-minute walk into a quick hop of less than two minutes. A future expansion linking the Strip, McCarran International Airport and Las Vegas Stadium is also on the cards, although a roadmap for that is yet to be announced.

Now the two tunnels are completed — the first was finished back in FebruaryThe Verge reports that the company will start working on above-ground passenger stations at either end of the tunnels, plus a third underground station in the middle of the loop. Assuming all goes to plan — both with the Boring Company’s progress and with the wider challenge of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — the system should be open in time for the next Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January next year, bringing welcome relief to worn out convention-goers that usually spend hours traversing the center on foot.

In this article: Boring Company, Las Vegas, Convention Center Loop, Tesla, Elon Musk, public transit, tunnels, news, tomorrow, entertainment
