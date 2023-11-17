The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are $50 off in an Amazon Black Friday deal

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are $50 off as part of an early Black Friday sale on Amazon. This brings the price down to $379 and represents a record-low for the recently-released flagship headphones. They just launched last month, so getting any deal at all is a nice surprise.

We loved these headphones in our official review, but thought they were a bit on the expensive side, so this deal couldn’t have come at a better time. We praised the best-in-class active noise cancellation technology, comfortable form factor and improved transparency mode. The sound quality is also on point, with “considerably warmer and clearer” audio signals when compared to previous models. We went as far to say that the QuietComfort Ultra headphones are finally letting Bose catch up to rivals Sony and Sennheiser in the sound quality department.

They also feature a unique spatial audio mode that claims to provide a more immersive listening experience, though we found these tools to be something of a mixed bag. Sometimes it makes songs sound significantly better, which is great, but other times it can muddy the audio a bit.

In any event, if you’re looking for some great headphones at a slightly reduced cost, this is your chance to fill up those stockings with premium audio ahead of the actual Black Friday sales.

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.