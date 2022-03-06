Survival horror game 'The Callisto Protocol' will arrive on December 2nd

The Callisto Protocol, a survival horror game from Dead Space creator Glen Schofield has a release date. It's coming to PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC on December 2nd. The date was revealed in a trailer that offers a first look at the gory, atmospheric terrors the game has in store.

The trailer evokes a similar feeling of dread as the Dead Space series. Schofield says his team put a lot of work into the lighting and other elements to make The Callisto Protocol seem suitably creepy.

Players will take on the guise of Jacob Lee (played by Josh Duhamel), an inmate at a prison on Jupiter's so-called "dead moon" of Callisto. Jacob is thrust into a fight for survival when guards and fellow inmates start mutating into monsters called Biophage. You'll wield a gravity weapon called the GRP (which was intended for use by the prison's guards. Schofield says you'll be able to freeze a charging enemy or launch the creatures into environmental hazards.

The game is in development at Schofield's Striking Distance Studio, a subsidiary of PUBG owner Krafton. Originally, The Callisto Protocol was supposed to tie into the PUBG universe, but Schofield said last month his game is now a separate entity.

You'll get another look at The Callisto Protocol next Thursday, as the Summer Game Fest showcase will feature a gameplay demo. Meanwhile, EA is working on a remake of the original Dead Space, which is set to arrive on January 27th.