The Cuphead DLC is delayed yet again by the COVID pandemic

In what has become a regular trend throughout 2020, Studio MDHR, makers of the jaw-grindingly difficult platformer, Cuphead, took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that its already-delayed DLC, The Delicious Last Course, has been pushed back even further into 2021.

In the wake of the ongoing global pandemic affecting so many, we have made the difficult decision to push back the release of The Delicious Last Course. For our wonderful Cuphead community, we've prepared a letter from Studio MDHR founders Chad & Jared Moldenhauer to share more. pic.twitter.com/XiU57Wcn1y — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) November 25, 2020

Originally announce all the way back at E3 2018, The Delicious Last Course was originally slated for release in 2019. However due to production delays, the DLC was pushed to earlier this year — just in time for the COVID-19 pandemic to arrive and sucker punch the American economy into stagnation.