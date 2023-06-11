The 'Dear Esther' studio is building an oil-rig horror game, 'Still Wakes the Deep' It's due to hit consoles, PC and Game Pass in early 2024.

The Chinese Room — the studio behind Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, Dear Esther and Everybody's Gone to the Rapture — is back with a new horror experience, Still Wakes the Deep. It's a narrative horror game, taking the studio back to its roots, and it's set on an oil rig in 1975. It's a first-person game and its announcement trailer captures a series of tense, lethal-looking moments on the rig.

Here's how The Chinese Room describes the game: "Disaster strikes the Beira D oil rig off the coast of Scotland. Navigate the collapsing rig to save your crew from an otherworldly horror on the edge of all logic and reality."

Still Wakes the Deep is due to hit Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC and Game Pass in early 2024.

