The Dream Vapor Xbox Wireless Controller drops to a record low of $58

Do you really like the aesthetic of bowling but have no interest in the game itself? In January, Xbox released the special edition Dream Vapor controller with swirls that look like they've been pulled right from a bowling ball. Now, the Dream Vapor controller — which is a great accessory for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One or Windows — is on sale for $58, down from $70. The 17 percent discount puts the model at the lowest price we've seen yet.

Xbox's Dream Vapor controller is — dare we say — beautiful. It has pink and purple accents that swirl together to create a calm, aesthetically pleasing look. Even the buttons are in a light pink with purple accents. The wireless controller works like its counterparts, offering 40 hours of battery life, custom button mapping and a share button.

The Dream Vapor model isn't the only Xbox controller available for a record-low price. If you're looking for a basic new controller, the Robot White Xbox controller is down to $45 from $60 — a 25 percent discount. It's a sleek but fun option with ABXY buttons in a range of bright colors.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.