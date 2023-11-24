The Echo Show 5 drops to $40 in Amazon's Black Friday sale

The Echo Show 5 smart display has dropped to $40 as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s 56 percent off the MSRP, representing a savings of $50. This matches a record-low price for the device. It’s worth noting that this deal is for the latest and greatest 3rd-generation of the display that was originally released earlier this year.

The Echo Show 5 made our list of the best smart displays you can buy, and for good reason. This device is only 5.5 inches wide, thus the name, which could be too small for some people, but actually serves a useful purpose. The Echo Show 5 makes for a fantastic bedside device, as it fits snugly on a nightstand or even a small desk.

This also allows it to double as a stellar smart alarm clock, a feature Amazon has encouraged with regular software updates. The screen’s brightness adjusts automatically, thanks to an integrated ambient light sensor, and there’s a nice tap-to-snooze function. There’s even a sunrise alarm that slowly brightens the screen so you can wake up gently instead of being yelled at by a loud beeping noise. It does boast a camera, which might make you feel weird being as how it’ll likely be in the bedroom. Luckily, it also ships with a camera cover.

Amazon’s sale goes beyond the Echo Show 5, if you’re looking for a larger smart display. The latest Echo Show 8 is discounted to $105 from $150 and the large-and-in-charge Echo Show 10 is on sale for $160 instead of $250.

