The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 is $40 off for Amazon Prime Day

If you want your "What I did this summer" report (adults can still make them!) to say you improved at streaming, there's a great Amazon Prime Day deal for you. Right now, Elgato's Stream Deck MK.2 is on sale for $110, down from $150 — a 27 percent discount. The deal is available for the Stream Deck with 15 keys in white.

The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 is one of our picks for gear you need to game-stream like a pro for a reason. Its 15 customizable keys allow you to quickly execute actions such as muting a microphone, triggering on-screen effects, changing the lighting and controlling any connected accessories. Plus, it comes with plug-ins for platforms such as Spotify, Twitch, YouTube and Discord.

You can also use the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 for other day-to-day tasks on your computer. The buttons can act as shortcuts for certain phrases or as tools for typing, editing and programming.

