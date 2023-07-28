The Emmys are reportedly delayed due to ongoing strikes We’ll have to wait longer to see how ‘The Last of Us’ (24 nominations) fares.

The Primetime Emmys won’t take place on September 18th, according to Variety. The publication reported on Thursday that vendors scheduled to work the event have been told the ceremony is delayed because of the writers’ and actors’ strikes that have shut down all Hollywood productions and promotions. The TV Academy hasn’t yet announced a replacement date, but Variety previously reported that broadcast partner Fox tentatively wants to shoot for January 2024. HBO’s Succession leads this year’s field with 27 nominations, while The Last of Us made history with an impressive 24 nods for the video game adaptation.

Hollywood writers began striking in early May, while actors joined them earlier this month. Artificial intelligence figures prominently in both cases: Scribes and performers fear producers will increasingly use AI-generated content to diminish humans’ ability to make a living in the already-brutal show business industry. Perhaps the most startling revelation was the report that studios offered a “groundbreaking AI proposal” to pay performers for one day of work to use their digital likeness for eternity. As generative AI advances quicker than most people could have imagined, it now threatens to annihilate content creators’ careers inside and outside of Hollywood.

Disney / Lucasfilm

Although The Last of Us marked a milestone for gaming adaptations (including acting nominations for Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey), season three of Disney’s The Mandalorian received an impressive nine nominations. At the same time, Andor picked up eight nods — including Outstanding Drama Series. It recounts the journey of spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), one of the fallen heroes of 2016’s Rogue One, in the period building up to the Rebel Alliance’s rise against the Galactic Empire. Obi-Wan Kenobi, also on Disney+, received five more nominations, including Best Limited or Anthology Series.

In addition to The Last of Us and Andor, Outstanding Drama Series nominees include Better Call Saul, House of the Dragon, Succession, The White Lotus and Yellowjackets.

Apple

Apple TV+ also fared well in nominations, with 52. Ted Lasso is up for Best Comedy Series among its 21 nominations, which also include Best Actor in a Comedy Series for lead Jason Sudeikis, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for Hannah Waddingham and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for Phil Dunster. Apple’s mesmerizing sci-fi adaptation Silo debuted too late for consideration this year, but don’t be shocked if it features prominently in the 2024 list.

Elsewhere, Amazon’s colossally ambitious The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power received six nods (mostly in technical categories). Netflix’s Stranger Things picked up six, Peacock’s Poker Face nabbed four and Star Trek: Picard got two makeup nominations. HBO led all platforms with 127 nods, while Netflix led streaming-only networks with 103, followed by Apple (52) and Amazon (46).