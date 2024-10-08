The entire Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone lineup is on sale for October Prime Day

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Samsung is offering something extra special this Amazon Prime Day for any shoppers in the market for a new smartphone. The company is discounting its entire line of Galaxy S24 phones. That means you can snag the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $998, which is almost 23 percent off. If the premium path isn't your style, then the Samsung Galaxy S24+ is available for $750 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 is on sale for $600.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

This is a particularly nice price cut for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which usually retails for $1,300. That means you can keep an extra $300 in your pocket and walk away with one of our top Android phones of 2024. The Ultra impressed us with the upgraded titanium frame, improved display and camera options, and AI capabilities that offered function as well as flash. Its performance from a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC offered a 30 to 35 percent spike over the previous year's chip. One of the only downsides our review found was the price tag, so a sale like Prime Day is a great time to snap up something from the higher end of the Samsung line.

Samsung Galaxy S24+

This Prime Day deal can save you $250 on the Galaxy S24+, which normally costs $1,000. The S24+ was expected to be a minor iteration on the Samsung product line, but this mid-range option provided a solid experience for customers who aren't interested in shelling out for the bleeding-edge features on top-flight, premium end of phone models. This models had respectable performance speeds in our tests, boasted a Quad HD+ screen and offered notably long battery life. The specs may not blow your mind, but it still showcased the possibilities of Samsung's Galaxy AI suite.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Sometimes, you want to keep it simple. The introductory Galaxy S24 model is getting a $200 discount on its $800 baseline package for Prime Day. Like the S24+, this phone probably isn't going to be a conversation starter, but it's a solid choice for a workhorse device that gets daily use. And like its mid-range counterpart, the S24 packed solid battery performance into its 6.2-inch frame and it has a Full HD+ screen.

