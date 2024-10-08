The Google Pixel 8a falls to a new record low of $379 for Prime Day

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Google's A-series Pixel phones are a great option for those looking to upgrade without spending a ton of money. Now thanks to Prime Day deals, you can get the Pixel 8a for the best price we've seen. It's down to $379, which is $120 off its usual price.

The Pixel 8a is our pick for the best midrange smartphone you can buy right now. We gave it a score of 90 in our review in May. It has some excellent hardware for a phone in this price range, including terrific cameras, a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and great battery life (it lasted for 20 and a half hours on our video rundown test).

What’s more, the Pixel 8a runs on the Tensor G3, which is the same chipset found in the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. As such, it can run the same AI features as the flagship handsets, including Magic Eraser and other camera trickery, web article summaries and narration via Google Assistant, wallpaper generation and faster Face Unlock.

Elsewhere, features like IP67 dust and water resistance are very welcome. On the downside, the bezels are a little thicker than some may like. Qi wireless charging is slow too at a rate of 7.5W. Still, those are minor quibbles for an otherwise great midrange phone.

