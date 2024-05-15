The first Dune: Prophecy teaser takes the action back by 10,000 years

Warner Bros. Discovery also revealed the first official images from season two of The Last of Us.

This week, streaming services are joining linear networks in revealing some of the projects they've got coming up in an attempt to win over advertisers. After Prime Video stepped up to the plate on Tuesday, it was Warner Bros. Discovery's turn at bat on Wednesday. The company surprised many by dropping a teaser trailer for Dune: Prophecy, a six-episode Dune prequel series that's coming to Max this fall.

The spinoff is set 10,000 years before the events of the Dune movies. It follows two Harkonnen sisters who tackle a threat to humanity while setting up the sisterhood that will eventually become the Bene Gesserit. Dune: Prophecy is based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

The series stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May and the always-great Mark Strong. The trailer makes the show look suitably large in scope, though you'll need to wait a few more months for it to arrive.

In the meantime, you'll soon be able to watch Dune: Part Two on Max (though we recommend catching this butt-kicking epic on a giant screen if it's still showing in a theater near you). The sequel is coming to the streaming service next week, on May 21.

In addition, it might be too early for a trailer for the second season of The Last of Us, though WBD has released the first official images. The shots of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) don't give much away, but fans of the second game in the series might recognize those fairy lights behind Joel's magnificent mane. The Last of Us will return on HBO and Max in 2025, hopefully on January 1.

Warner Bros. Discovery