The Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Pixel Fold: Did Samsung rise to Google's challenge?

Samsung followed through on its promise to reveal its two latest foldables during its Unpacked event in Seoul today. We now know that the new flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, indeed uses a new Flex Hinge to narrow the gap between the two halves of the screen, shaving more than two millimeters off the folded thickness. The new model also employs the second-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 processor and the internal screen got a brightness boost.
As our reviewer Sam Rutherford notes in his hands-on, that's where the big differences end. The Z Fold 4 and 5 have the same cameras, same screen sizes and resolutions, and the same batteries — though the new processing tricks and more efficient chipset may allow this year's model to make better use of that hardware. The new phone also carries the same $1,800 MSRP, so if you're deliberating between this model or the previous one, you may as well go for the latest.
But how does the latest Z Fold compare to Google's Pixel Fold? For a long time, Samsung was the only major player on the foldable pitch, until Google released its entrant and brought some serious competition. Both phones have the same size internal screen, but Samsung's orientation is taller and skinnier than Google's. The Z Fold 5 has a little bit bigger battery and three of the five cameras boast more megapixels than the ones on the Pixel Fold.
Here are the specs for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google's Pixel Fold side-by-side so you can see which one makes the most sense for you. We also included specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 so you can see what changed (and what didn't) this year.
Galaxy Z Fold 5
Pixel Fold
Galaxy Z Fold 4
Pricing
Starts at $1,800
Starts at $1,799
Starts at $1,800
Release date
August 2023
June 2023
August 2022
Open Dimensions
(H x W x D)
6.1 x 5.1 x 0.24 in
(154.9 x 129.8 x 6.1 mm)
5.5 x 6.2 x 0.23 in
(139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm)
6.1 x 5.1 x 0.25 in
(155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm)
Folded dimensions
(H x W x D)
6.1 x 2.6 x 0.53 in
(154.9 x 67.1 x 13.5 mm)
5.5 x 3.1 x 0.47 in
(139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1 mm)
6.1 x 2.6 x 0.62 in
(155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8mm)
Weight
8.9 oz
(253 g)
10 oz
(283 g)
9.3 oz
(263 g)
Screen size (internal)
7.6 in
(193 mm)
7.6 in
(193 mm)
7.6 in
(193 mm)
Screen size (external)
6.2 in
(157 mm)
5.8 in
(146.7 mm)
6.2 in
(157 mm)
Screen resolution (internal)
2176 x 1812 at 374ppi
2208 x 1840 at 380ppi
2176 x 1812 at 374 ppi
Screen resolution (external)
2316 x 904 at 402ppi
2092 x 1080 at 408ppi
2316 x 904 at 402 ppi
Screen type (internal)
Dynamic AMOLED (120Hz)
OLED (120Hz)
Dynamic AMOLED (120Hz)
Screen type (external)
Dynamic AMOLED (120Hz)
OLED (120Hz)
Dynamic AMOLED (120Hz)
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Google Tensor G2
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Battery
4,400 mAh
4,821 mAh
4,400 mAh
RAM
12GB
12GB
12GB
Internal storage
256GB, 512GB or 1TB
256GB or 512GB
256GB, 512GB or 1TB
Rear cameras
Three cameras:
Main: 50MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture
Ultra wide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture
Telephoto: 10MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture, 3X optical zoom
Three cameras:
Main: 48MP, ƒ/1.7 aperture
Ultra wide: 10.8MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture
Telephoto: 10.8MP, ƒ/3.05 aperture, 5x optical zoom
Three cameras:
Main: 50MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture
Ultra wide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture
Telephoto: 10MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture, 3X optical zoom
Front Camera
10MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture
9.5MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture
10MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture
Internal camera
4MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture
8MP, ƒ/2.0 aperture
4MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture
Water resistance
IPX8
IPX8
IPX8
Connectivity
5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
Charging
25W fast charging
12W wireless
30W fast charging
7.5W wireless
25W fast charging
12W wireless
Colors
Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Gray, Blue or Samsung-exclusive Cream
Obsidian or Porcelain
Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige or Samsung-exclusive Burgundy