The Google Nest Thermostat drops to $100 ahead of the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Folks who like controlling aspects of their home using their voice or an app may be pleased to learn there’s a sale on Google Nest gear happening now ahead of the Amazon Spring Sale. There are some solid discounts here, including one on the Google Nest Thermostat, which is down to $100. That’s $30 off the usual price and it applies to all four colors. While that's not the lowest price we've seen for the thermostat (it has dropped to $80 in the past), it's still a solid deal.

The Nest Thermostat has been around for a few years now. It's a more affordable version of the Nest Learning Thermostat, which usually costs $249 but is also on sale for $190. Both are designed to help save energy and cut down on heating and air conditioner costs. The Energy Star-certified Nest Thermostat can automatically adjust the temperature when you leave your home to avoid wasting energy on heating or cooling.

You can use the Nest app to adjust the settings remotely, so if you're getting back earlier than usual or unexpectedly staying out late, the temperature will be just right. You can also control the thermostat using Google Assistant or another Matter-certified voice assistant (such as Alexa or Siri) as long as you have a compatible smart device. Meanwhile, the Savings Finder feature will offer you tips on how to adjust your temperature schedule to reduce costs even further.

Several Nest cameras are on sale too. The Indoor Nest Cam is down to $80, which is $20 off. If you’d prefer a camera for the exterior of your residence, the Outdoor Nest Cam has dropped from $180 to $140. Those looking for a smart doorbell, meanwhile, may want to consider the Nest Doorbell Wired. That's $20 off at $150.

