The Google Pixel Buds Pro are back on sale for $135

Google's Pixel Buds Pro remain one of our favorite pairs of true wireless earbuds, offering robust active noise cancellation (ANC), punchy bass, reliable touch controls and a host of convenient features for Android users in particular. That said, given how competitive the wireless market is these days, they aren't the greatest value at their standard list price of $200.

Today, though, Wellbots is running a sale that brings the pair down to a more palatable $135 with the checkout code ENGPIX65. This isn't an all-time low — the buds fell as low as $117 in a similar deal last October and went for $119 for much of the holiday season — but it's the best price we've tracked in 2024. For reference, the device dropped to $139 last month. This offer applies to each of the set's colorways.

Engadget's audio expert Billy Steele gave the Pixel Buds Pro a review score of 87 back in 2022. By default, they have a sculpted, hyped-up sound with thumpy bass and elevated treble. It's the kind of signature that won't suit audio purists but should work well with modern pop music. As with many pairs, though, you can tweak the sound with a graphic EQ. The earbuds themselves have an IPX4 water-resistance rating, so they should be able to withstand typical workouts. Battery life is solid at roughly seven hours with ANC on or 11 hours with it off, while the case supports wireless charging. You can connect to two devices at once, and the pair supports in-ear detection, so it'll automatically pause when you remove an earbud.

Maybe the biggest reason to consider the Pixel Buds Pro is how tightly they integrate with Android. It's somewhat similar to how Apple's AirPods work with iOS: You can call on the Google Assistant hands-free, quickly swap between paired devices, utilize adaptive and spatial audio modes, ring the earbuds remotely and access Google Translate, among other OS-specific features. Last fall, Google also added a "conversation detection" mode that automatically pauses your music and turns off ANC when you start talking to someone. All of this functionality is natively available on Google's Pixel phones; with other Android devices, you can access most of the same tricks through a separate Pixel Buds app.

There are still issues to note. While we didn't have any comfort issues in testing, the fit may be tricky for those with smaller ears. Call quality isn't great, nor is the included transparency mode. For more discerning listeners, there's no support for higher-quality Bluetooth codecs like aptX or LDAC. And again, this is a busy market: Other pairs like the Sony WF-1000XM5, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 or Anker Soundcore Space A40 can provide better noise isolation, sound quality or overall value in a vacuum. It wouldn't be a huge shock if we saw a new model at Google's I/O conference next month, either. Still, the current model remains a well-rounded choice for Android fans today, and this discount brings them down to a more appropriate price.

