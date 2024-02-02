The Google Pixel Buds Pro are on sale for $140 right now

You can grab a pair of the well-reviewed Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds for $140 via Wellbots. Just enter the code “60ENGDGT” at checkout to get that sweet discount of $60, which is 30 percent off the MSRP. This isn’t the lowest price ever for these earbuds, but it’s close.

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro made our list of the best wireless earbuds, and for good reason. These are likely the best choice for Android and Pixel phone users. To that end, you’ll get access to Google Translate’s conversation mode, which translates conversations in near-real-time. These transcriptions are read in the language of your choice and piped right into the earbuds. We also noted that the audio drivers are much-improved over its predecessor, delivering deep and punchy bass.

In our official review of the earbuds, we called out the impressive active noise cancellation (ANC) performance, which was missing from the previous generation. We also liked the Bluetooth multipoint connection option and the reliable touch controls, which is something that earbud manufacturers often struggle to get right.

Not everything’s rosy in Pixel Buds Pro land, however, as the spatial audio feature still needs some work. Another major complaint was the price, an issue that this limited-time sale pretty much solves. As for other specs, the Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds last up to 11 hours per charge, with up to 31 hours when including the charging case. These earbuds offer IPX4 water-resistance and wireless charging.

