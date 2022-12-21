The Guardian hit by suspected ransomware attack

Prominent news organizations are high-value targets for hackers and it appears that The Guardian is the latest to have fallen victim to an attack. A "serious IT incident" struck the publication on Tuesday evening. “We believe this to be a ransomware attack but are continuing to consider all possibilities," editor-in-chief Katharine Viner and Guardian Media Group chief executive Anna Bateson told employees in a note. "Our technology teams have been working to deal with all aspects of this incident, with the vast majority of our staff able to work from home as we did during the pandemic."

Some of The Guardian's tech infrastructure and "behind-the-scenes services" have been impacted, according to the publication . Employees were asked to work from home for the remainder of the week. The Guardian has still been able to publish stories on its website and app, and leaders were confident of being able to deliver a print edition on Thursday.