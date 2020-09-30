The Hubble Telescope caught a supernova outshining every star in its galaxy

The Hubble Space Telescope got a peak at one of the most awesome light shows in the universe, catching a supernova that outshone every star in its galaxy. It observed the exploding star over the course of a year, watching it burn with the radiance of 5 billion suns before gradually dwindling away. The event provides a rare time-lapse of a supernova and will help astronomers more accurately measure the distances to far-flung galaxies.
Known as SN2018gv, the supernova was first spotted in mid-January of 2018 at the edge of the barred spiral galaxy NGC 2525, about 70 million light years from Earth. It’s a Type Ia supernova, meaning it originates from a binary white dwarf star that’s sucking in matter from its companion star.