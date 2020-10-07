Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: CU Boulder

The International Space Station gets its first space refrigerator

The CU Boulder designed device will revolutionize the orbital dining experience.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago
Comments
118 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
iss fridge
CU Boulder

Sponsored Links

Being an astronaut is great so long as you don’t mind sucking your dinner out of a pouch and munching on freeze dried ice cream given that fresh foodstuffs have traditionally lacked the necessary multi-year shelf stability. Thankfully, the days of rehydrated snacks will soon be over thanks to an ingenious refrigeration system from the University of Colorado, Boulder, dubbed Freezer Refrigerator Incubator Device for Galley and Experimentation (aka the FRIDGE).

The units were designed by BioServe Space Technologies at UCB and are only about the size of a standard microwave. “There are no rotating parts, no fans, which is really big for reliability,” Robby Aaron, an aerospace master’s student working on the project, said in an April press statement. “A normal fridge on Earth is also hot in the back. We can’t have that in space. Warm air doesn't rise in microgravity; it stays stationary and can cause things to overheat, so you must get rid of heat some other way. ISS has a water-cooling system we’ll be tapped into to directly dump the waste heat and keep the system cool.”

So far, NASA is employing eight of the units. The two currently winging their way to the ISS aboard the Cygnus NG-14 robotic resupply craft will be reserved for food — both perishable meals delivered from the planet and fresh produce produced by the station’s hydroponic garden — as well as medicine. The others, which are in use already aboard the station, are utilized in chilling temperature-sensitive test materials.

In this article: BioServe Space Technologies, space, refrigerator, CU Boulder, FRIDGE, NASA, ISS, news, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
118 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The US Army is putting AR goggles on military dogs to better guide them

The US Army is putting AR goggles on military dogs to better guide them

View
Intel confirms 11th-gen 'Rocket Lake' desktop CPUs for early 2021

Intel confirms 11th-gen 'Rocket Lake' desktop CPUs for early 2021

View
PS5 teardown reveals huge cooling system and SSD expansion bay

PS5 teardown reveals huge cooling system and SSD expansion bay

View
Virtuix is developing a home version of its Omni VR treadmill

Virtuix is developing a home version of its Omni VR treadmill

View
Netflix faces a criminal charge over controversial movie ‘Cuties’

Netflix faces a criminal charge over controversial movie ‘Cuties’

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr