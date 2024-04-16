The Kasa Smart Plugs Mini EP25 four-pack is down to its lowest price yet

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

There's something truly nice about not having to get up when you realize that light across the room is still on. If you're looking for that ease then check out the current sale on our favorite smart plug. The Kasa Smart Plug Mini EP25 four-pack is on sale for $32.58, down from $50. The initial deal cuts its price to $37.58 with a $5 coupon available at checkout (though its limited to one per order).

The Kasa Smart Plug Mini EP25 works with Android and iOS devices and offers assistant support from Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri and Samsung SmartThings. The plug has a stable connection, and you can give each one a unique name for easy control. The app is also clean and intuitive to use, with features such as timers, vacation mode and schedules.

There's also a deal on Amazon's Smart Plug, down to $20 from $25. We named it the best smart plug for Alexa-enabled homes, so this might be your best bet if you have a few Amazon Echo devices scattered around your house. You can use the existing account and designate the plug as a light in settings. Once that's set, all you need to do is tell Alexa which lights to turn on and off.

