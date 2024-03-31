The Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for $20 off at Amazon

Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite is an ereader you can bring with you anywhere thanks to its glare-free display and water resistant build, and it’s currently down to the best price we’ve seen this year so far. The 16GB Kindle Paperwhite with lock screen ads, normally priced at $150, is down to $130 in a deal from Amazon. It’s not an all-time low, but it’s the cheapest the ereader has been since Black Friday. If you’d rather not see ads on the lock screen, the ad-free version is $20 off too, at $150 compared to its usual price of $170.

The discount is for the newest version of the Kindle Paperwhite and applies to three color options: Black, Agave Green and Denim. The Paperwhite is nicely sized for readability and a comfortable fit in your hand, with a 6.8-inch display. The backlight is adjustable and can be shifted from bright white light to warm, amber light that’s easier on the eyes. With a 300 ppi glare-free display, the words should be crisp and clear on the screen, and easily readable even if you’re sitting in the sun.

Amazon says this model of the Kindle Paperwhite can last up to 10 weeks on a charge, though that will certainly depend on how heavily you’re using the device. It has a USB-C charging port. The Paperwhite is poolside-friendly, too, with an IPX8 water resistance rating. It’s not only durable against splashes, but should be able to withstand immersion in freshwater as well, within reasonable limits. Amazon says it’s protected for up to one hour in freshwater as deep as 2 meters. It’s a bit different for seawater, though, and only rated to withstand submersion for 3 minutes in .25 meters.

If audiobooks are more your vibe, the Kindle Paperwhite supports that format too, and pairs with Bluetooth headphones or speakers. It doesn’t have built-in speakers or an audio jack, so you’ll need an external device for listening.

