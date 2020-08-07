'Last of Us Part II' designer breaks down the game's detailed sound effects

The Last of Us Part II is defined as much by the intensity of its sounds as its gameplay, and it’s now clear just how much effort Naughty Dog put into those effects. Sound designer Beau Anthony Jimenez and SoundWorks Collection have shared a video (via Reddit) detailing the creation and use of sound effects in the bleak action adventure, including a few surprises. There are some mild spoilers ahead if you’re determined to remain completely fresh.

The sound sources are clever, if familiar tricks of sound engineers. Tuning a violin produces the sounds of a bow being drawn, while a bellow and some goop create the disgusting sounds of infected people exploding. The developers clearly accounted for a wide range of scenarios, such as the impact of arrows in mud versus a car body.