The latest 15-inch M3 MacBook Air is $150 off right now

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The latest and greatest 15-inch M3 MacBook Air is on sale right now for $1,150 via Amazon . This includes a sale discount of $100 plus a clipped coupon for $50, bringing the total price drop to $150. That’s not a bad deal for a laptop that just came out a couple of months ago.

We were surprised by just how much we enjoyed this computer , as the larger screen truly makes a significant difference when compared to the standard MacBook Air. We found that the big display allowed for longer periods of use before getting fatigued, which was aided by truly excellent battery life. This thing easily lasts an entire workday, with Apple suggesting 18 hours of battery life before requiring a charge.

One of our only complaints about the M2 MacBook Air was regarding the chip itself, as the computer could struggle with certain intensive tasks. That’s been fixed with the inclusion of the M3 chip. It’s not as powerful as the M3 Pro, of course, but it certainly gets the job done, and then some.

This is also a fairly light computer, despite the size increase. It weighs around three pounds and can easily slip into a tote bag. However, the added size does make it a bit more cumbersome to carry than the 13-inch model. But that’s the trade off with any 15-inch laptop. There’s really only one serious downside to this model, and that’s with regard to port placement. The charging and USB-C ports are only on one side, which can get annoying when you have plenty of accessories to connect on a crowded desk.

This particular deal is for the base model, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of solid-state storage. Every available iteration on Amazon, however, has been discounted. Don’t forget to clip that coupon.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.