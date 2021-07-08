A rare early copy of 'The Legend of Zelda' sold for $870,000

A more common version of the game sold for $50,400 last year.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|07.09.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
July 9th, 2021
In this article: news, The Legend of Zelda, gaming, Heritage Auctions, NES
The Legend of Zelda
Heritage Auctions

Earlier this year, a nearly perfect copy of Super Mario Bros. for the NES sold for $660,000. Now, a mere three months later, The Legend of Zelda has shattered that record. On Friday, a rare, early production version of the NES classic sold for $870,000 at auction.

Outside of a single sealed copy from its original manufacturing run, it's believed the game that sold this week is one of the earliest known sealed copies of The Legend of Zelda in existence. According to Heritage Auctions, the cartridge sold on Friday comes from the game's "NES-R" production run. Nintendo only made that version of the game for a handful of months in late 1987. "Essentially, this copy is the earliest sealed copy one could realistically hope to obtain," the auction house said of the game before it went on sale.

Still, $870,000 is a lot of money to spend on a collectible, whether it's in mint condition or not. To put the price in perspective, Heritage Auctions sold a copy of The Legend of Zelda from the game's more common 1988 "Rev-A" production run for $50,400 last year.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget