The Mini Cooper Electric gets a brand new look and up to 250 miles of range BMW also announced its first-ever pure EV Countryman.

BMW has announced its fifth-generation Mini Cooper, and it's the first Mini EV to get a unique design that doesn't completely mirror its combustion counterparts. The first model is the Mini Cooper E, with a 135 kW/184 hp motor, 290Nm of torque and an acceleration from zero to 62 miles per hour in 7.3 seconds. It boasts a much higher range, stretching from 145 miles to 190 miles.

That distance jumps to 250 miles for the Mini SE and includes higher outputs, such as a max torque of 330Nm, 160 kW/218 hp and a jump from 0 to 62 miles per hour in 6.7 seconds. The batteries can also charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in under a half hour.

Looks-wise, the fifth-gen Mini had adopted something the company is calling "Charismatic Simplicity" to emphasize the car's main, modern features. "Inspired by our history, we have developed our own new design language, defining our DNA." Oliver Heilmer, head of Mini Design, said in a statement. "The idea behind it is a design that gives each new MINI model a strong, individual character and is characterized by a clear, reduced design language intuitively focused on the essentials of the brand."

Externally, this new design features larger wheels, flush door handles and the removal of fender flares. The interior takes inspiration from the original 1959 Mini that had a "round instrument cluster" front and center, with toggles below it. The modern update features a 9.5-inch high-resolution OLED display that introduces the Mini Operating System 9 and offers everything from media to apps. The Mini also features the brand's first "intelligent personal assistant," in the form of an animated Mini or Spike, the blue and white English Bulldog helper first announced in April, popping up right on the round OLED display. Either way, you can control navigation, entertainment and more through the push-to-talk button or simply saying, "Hey Mini."

Additional features in the fifth-generation Mini include an optional Parking Assistant Plus (with 12 sensors and four cameras) and Green Mode, which can extend battery life. Plus, it has four new trim options: Essential, Classic, Favored and JCW.

BMW also announced its third-generation Mini Countryman. It's the first time the crossover SUV will be available as an all-electric model, coming in a few inches higher and five inches longer than its predecessor. The Mini Countryman E delivers a 287-mile range, 150 kW/204 hp output and 250Nm of torque. The Mini Countryman SE has a bit more oomph, with 230 kW/313hp and 494Nm, but a slightly shorter range at 269 miles.

Additional features include a revamped toggle bar with five switches, improved aerodynamics and wider wheel arches. There have been rumors of an all-electric Countryman since 2021, a shift that aligns with BMW's goals for Minis to be fully electric by 2030.