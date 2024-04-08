The Morning After: Apple allows game emulators on the App Store

Apple, in its latest update to its App Store developer guidelines for iPhones and iPads, flagged by 9to5Mac, says it will allow game console emulators – and even downloadable games.

Apple warns developers, however, they “are responsible for all such software offered in [their] app, including ensuring that such software complies with these Guidelines and all applicable laws.” So don’t expect to play Super Mario, Spyro, or a third game series that starts with an 'S'.

Meanwhile, we have a guide to watching (and recording) the total eclipse in North America later today. The best chance of good viewing along the path of eclipse totality is still in northeastern parts of the US (Buffalo, NY, Burlington, VT) and southeast Canada (Niagara Falls and Montreal).

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

iOS music apps in the EU can now send users to external websites for purchase

Best Buy’s Geek Squad agents say they were hit by mass layoffs this week

Meta asks a judge to throw out an FTC antitrust case

Polestar 4 first look: When no rear window means a better car

If so, they violated YouTube creators’ copyrights.

OpenAI and Google trained their AI models using text transcribed from YouTube videos, potentially violating creators’ copyrights, according to a report from The New York Times. The report centers on how OpenAI, Google and Meta have attempted to maximize the data they can feed to their AIs and cites numerous people with knowledge of the companies’ practices.

Not that these companies relied on the auto-generated (hit-and-miss) auto-transcriptions provided by YouTube itself. Reportedly, OpenAI used its Whisper speech recognition tool to transcribe more than a million hours of YouTube videos to train GPT-4. The report, however, claims people at Google knew but did not act — because Google was doing the same to train its own AI models. Google told NYT it only uses video content from creators who have agreed to it.

Musk made the announcement on X.

Hours after Reuters published a report about the automaker scrapping its plans to produce a low-cost EV, Tesla boss Elon Musk took to X to say the company would unveil a robotaxi on August 8. The same report said Musk’s directive was to “go all in” on robotaxis built on the company’s small-vehicle platform.

In response to the report, the Tesla chief tweeted “Reuters is lying (again).” Given he confirmed the robotaxi plans, he could have meant a more affordable Tesla EV was still on the table, at least for now.

Three companies are in the running.

NASA

Three companies are pitching lunar vehicle designs to support NASA’s upcoming Artemis missions. The space agency announced this week that it’s chosen Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost and Venturi Astrolab to develop their lunar terrain vehicles (LTV) in a feasibility study over the next year. The LTV will need to function as both a crewed and uncrewed vehicle, serving sometimes as a mode of transportation for astronauts and other times as a remotely operated explorer. NASA says it’ll contract the chosen vehicle for lunar services through 2039. Take a look at the options.

